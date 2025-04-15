Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Xometry by 360.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Xometry by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Xometry Stock Performance

Xometry stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.72. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,258.50. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,576.36. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

