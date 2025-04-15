Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 196,267 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,267 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

