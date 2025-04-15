Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Newmark Group worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

