Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,448 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in RxSight were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RxSight by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $44,992.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,992.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

RxSight Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RXST stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.26. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

