Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $885.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

