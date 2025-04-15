Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 698 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valaris by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Valaris by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valaris by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

NYSE VAL opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. Analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

