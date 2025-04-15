Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 756 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. FMR LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 120,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

About Simmons First National

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.