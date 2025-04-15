Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $21,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,695,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,401,000 after buying an additional 15,178,085 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,518,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,416,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 87,618 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,340,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,483,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLCB stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

