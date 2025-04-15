FY2025 Earnings Forecast for WGO Issued By Zacks Research

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:WGO opened at $31.09 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $66.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,181,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 474,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,714,000 after buying an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,889,000 after buying an additional 50,634 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

