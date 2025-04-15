FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alvotech Cut by Northland Capmk

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Alvotech in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Alvotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alvotech in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALVO opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -0.05. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $153.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.99 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Alvotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Alvotech during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alvotech by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alvotech in the 4th quarter worth $148,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

