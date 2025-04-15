FY2025 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Raised by Zacks Research

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for PBF Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $15.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.15. PBF Energy has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $60.61.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,144,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,656,991.42. This represents a 0.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 712,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,345,980. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 968.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

