FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TSE:SES Issued By Raymond James

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.81.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$12.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.04. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$10.81 and a 1 year high of C$17.13.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.