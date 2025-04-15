FY2026 Earnings Forecast for STERIS’ Issued By Raymond James

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for STERIS’ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STE. Cormark raised STERIS’ to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of STERIS’ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd.

STERIS' Price Performance

About STERIS'

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

