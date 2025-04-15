FY2026 Earnings Forecast for WRN Issued By Cormark

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Copper & Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WRN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of Western Copper & Gold stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. Western Copper & Gold has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.00 million, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 398,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

