FY2026 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Reduced by Raymond James

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.97.

Enerflex Stock Performance

TSE:EFX opened at C$9.06 on Monday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$15.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Enerflex

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,233.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $69,129. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.86%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.