G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.