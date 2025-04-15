Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $210.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.80.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised Garmin to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $396,184,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Garmin by 25,047.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,259,000 after acquiring an additional 881,935 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 673.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,823,000 after purchasing an additional 384,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,394,000 after purchasing an additional 286,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,121,000 after purchasing an additional 247,726 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Garmin stock opened at $191.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.49. Garmin has a 1-year low of $138.86 and a 1-year high of $246.50.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.
