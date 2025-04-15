GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of JOB opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of GEE Group worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

