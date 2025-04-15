Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,804 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.23% of AAR worth $49,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AAR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AAR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

AAR Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AIR opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.04 and a beta of 1.32. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $2,357,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,913.60. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $354,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,194,360.80. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.