Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 722,639 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,917,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Plug Power worth $42,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Plug Power by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Plug Power Stock Down 6.2 %

Plug Power stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.