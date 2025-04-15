Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,954 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $48,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 2.14. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

