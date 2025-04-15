Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of CAE worth $44,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CAE by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 32,344 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CAE by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 398,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAE. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

