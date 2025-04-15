Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 10,171 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $46,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 90,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 397,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,651.37. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

