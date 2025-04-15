Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 27,916 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $44,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DYN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $845.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

