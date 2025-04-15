Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,014 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $46,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TARS. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $330,093.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,628.80. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $154,539.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,288.32. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TARS opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.