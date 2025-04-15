Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 58,828 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,742,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Medical Properties Trust worth $42,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 923,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 751,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,114,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 362,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 303,628 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -8.42%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.