Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $46,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.