Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,044 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $47,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 363,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 117,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,112 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 738.7% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 93,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,779.84. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:VSH opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.