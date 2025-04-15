Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Huron Consulting Group worth $49,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,740.02. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,927.38. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $143.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.37. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

