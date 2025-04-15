Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,406,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $47,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,148.88. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $29.00 price target on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 240.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

