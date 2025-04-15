Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $43,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKWD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKWD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $204,876.32. This represents a 61.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,155.08. The trade was a 57.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

SKWD opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $55.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

