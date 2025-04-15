Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Xometry worth $42,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xometry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 53,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 32.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.
Xometry Stock Up 0.0 %
Xometry stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $45.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $106,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,091.01. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,576.36. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,256 shares of company stock worth $2,116,389. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
