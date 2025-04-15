Geode Capital Management LLC Has $42.95 Million Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.31% of MasterBrand worth $42,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 52.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 39.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday.

In other MasterBrand news, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MBC stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

