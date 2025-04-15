Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.28 Million Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of H World Group worth $43,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in H World Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

H World Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. H World Group’s payout ratio is presently 141.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

