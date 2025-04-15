Geode Capital Management LLC Has $44.38 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,226 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $44,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 14,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. The trade was a 0.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.86%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

