Geode Capital Management LLC Has $45.87 Million Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.23% of Materion worth $45,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Materion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 473,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 412,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $126.97.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 186.21%.

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

