Geode Capital Management LLC Has $46.66 Million Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,337,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $46,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Calix by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Calix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Calix by 49.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Calix by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,563,772.20. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CALX opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

