Geode Capital Management LLC Has $47.07 Million Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of AvePoint worth $47,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 1,253.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 358.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 161,354 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

AvePoint Stock Down 0.2 %

AVPT opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,033. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

