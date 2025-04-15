Geode Capital Management LLC Has $47.13 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Globant worth $47,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Globant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Globant by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Up 0.2 %

GLOB opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.43. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $96.23 and a twelve month high of $238.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

