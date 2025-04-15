Geode Capital Management LLC Has $47.93 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,571,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,064 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $47,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIPS

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.