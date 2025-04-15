Geode Capital Management LLC Has $48.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Vera Therapeutics worth $48,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VERA. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERA opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

