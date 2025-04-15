Geode Capital Management LLC Has $48.83 Million Stock Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Qifu Technology worth $48,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,324,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,637,000 after buying an additional 128,381 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 162,043 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 9.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $613.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on QFIN

Qifu Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.