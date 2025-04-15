Geode Capital Management LLC Has $49.60 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $49,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Open Text by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Open Text in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

