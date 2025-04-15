Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,876,443 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of ADT worth $47,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

