Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $42,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $36,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,822.19. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 496,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at $298,106,679.75. This represents a 3.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $986,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

