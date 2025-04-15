Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 394.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,458,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $48,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. Analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

