Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,758 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $48,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,817,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,716,000 after acquiring an additional 764,900 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,046,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 617,592 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 877,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,084,000 after purchasing an additional 592,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,115,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 469,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of QDEL opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.43.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

