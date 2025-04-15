Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,314 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $48,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

