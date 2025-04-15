Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $45,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,706,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 192,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 191,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 296,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 179,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

