Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $47,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in PHINIA by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. CL King initiated coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.94 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

